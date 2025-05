US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered a 20% reduction in the number of 4-star generals, a US official told Reuters on Monday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said there would be a 10% additional reduction among general and flag officers.

"More generals and admirals do not lead to more success," Hegseth said in a video posted on X.

"This is not a slash and burn exercise meant to punish high-ranking officers, nothing could be further from the truth," he said.