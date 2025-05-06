'I hope we get everyone out': Witkoff remarks at Israeli Independence Day embassy event -report

US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff expressed his hope that hostage deal and ceasefire talks would progress at the Israeli Embassy on Monday night.

"I hope we make progress. I hope we get everyone out. I talk to Qatar, Egypt, and Israel almost every day. President Trump wants to get the hostages. Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to get the hostages. We are working in a concerted way", Witkoff said at a late Independence Day event in Washington, as reported by Walla.

Witkoff noted that he believed nuclear talks with Iran were progressing well.

"We are making some progress. I hope it is moving in the right direction. The president wants to see this solved diplomatically if possible, so we’re doing everything we can to get it going", Witkoff said. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff (credit: Avi Ohayon/GPO)

US trying to schedule next round of Iran talks

Walla reported that Witkoff said the US was actively trying to schedule a fourth round of talks with the Islamic Republic, and that if the meeting did not happen, "it’s only because of the president’s trip to the Middle East."

In a post on his government-related account, Witkoff noted that the US was working towards peace in the Middle East with its partners in Israel.

"Looking forward to our two countries working together over the coming year to resolve the many challenges we face, so that we may move closer to peace, prosperity, and unity in Israel, the Middle East, and beyond," the post read.