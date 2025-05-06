The State Attorney filed an indictment against Eyal Yaffe, who was recorded at a Jerusalem protest seemingly committing an indecent act towards a Border Police officer during an illegal protest in Jerusalem in March.
Indictment filed against Jerusalem protester suspected of indecent act
By REUTERS05/06/2025 11:08 AM
