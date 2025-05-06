Seven Pakistan army soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle was targeted by an improvised explosive device in the troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said in a statement.
Seven Pakistan army soldiers killed in blast in Balochistan
