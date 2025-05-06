Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

Seven Pakistan army soldiers killed in blast in Balochistan

By REUTERS

Seven Pakistan army soldiers were killed on Tuesday when their vehicle was targeted by an improvised explosive device in the troubled southwestern province of Balochistan, Pakistan's military said in a statement.

Russia says Iran has legal right to develop nuclear program
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 05:04 PM
Saudi Arabia, US to sign deal in mining, mineral resources
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 04:39 PM
More than 200 Ukraine servicemen return in Russian prisoner swap
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 03:51 PM
Netanyahu arrives at IDF's Kirya headquarters
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/06/2025 03:14 PM
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks on May 11 - Iranian media
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 02:14 PM
Firefighters battle blaze in Moshav Shachar, near Kiryat Gat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 02:09 PM
Putin discusses progress of Iran-US talks with Iranian president
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 01:37 PM
Friedrich Merz fails to be elected chancellor by German parliament
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:08 AM
Ten Syrian Druze transferred to Israel for medical care
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 11:03 AM
Indictment filed against Jerusalem protester Eyal Yaffe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 10:44 AM
Netanyahu requests pause in trial at 3:30 p.m. for 'political discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 09:58 AM
EU to propose ban on Russian gas imports by end-2027, sources say
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 09:08 AM
Rocket sirens in Netiv Ha'asara in Gaza border area false identification
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 08:48 AM
Explosions heard in Sudanese city of Port Sudan, Reuters witness reports
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 05:17 AM
Iranian Foreign Minister spoke with Pakistani army chief amid regional
By MAARIV
05/06/2025 05:12 AM