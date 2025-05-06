Jerusalem Post
Sudan to cut ties with UAE, defense council says

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 6, 2025 18:46

Sudan will cut ties with the United Arab Emirates, the army-affiliated defence council said on Tuesday, following army accusations that Abu Dhabi supports the rival Rapid Support Forces in the nation's civil war.

The defence council accused the UAE of supplying the RSF with advanced and strategic weapons that enabled it to carry out damaging strikes on facilities in the city of Port Sudan since Sunday, a major escalation in the two-year-old conflict.

The UAE has repeatedly denied such charges.

The council said it had decided to declare the UAE an "aggressor state," saying that it "reserves the right to respond to the aggression by every means to preserve the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity".

