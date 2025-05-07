Jerusalem Post
IAF kills Hezbollah commander in airstrike

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The IDF reported that terrorist Adnan Muhammad Sadiq Harb, who was a commander in Hezbollah's Bader Unit, was killed by an IAF strike in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh on Tuesday.

The military stated that as part of his role, he advanced the rehabilitation of Hezbollah's terrorist capabilities and assisted in efforts to rehabilitate terrorist infrastructure south of the Litani River.

In addition, the terrorist transferred weapons in Lebanese territory to different units of Hezbollah, the IDF reported. 

  

