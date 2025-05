Hizam al-Assad, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, said on Wednesday that the Houthis will continue to attack Israel, despite the ceasefire agreement with the US.

"Our position remains stable in continuing military operations and shelling the strongholds of the Zionist enemy, in support of our brothers in Gaza. Anyone who tries to protect the Zionist entity from our attacks should look closely at the fate of the Americans and the defeat they suffered," according to al-Assad.