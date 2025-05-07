Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Bessent says US, China have to de-escalate before they move forward

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 02:54

The United States and China have to de-escalate before they can move forward with trade negotiations, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday, ahead of a meeting with Chinese officials in Switzerland on Saturday and Sunday.

"My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal, but we've got to de-escalate before we can move forward," Bessent told Fox News Channel's The Ingraham Angle.

Bessent said the Trump administration did not want to decouple from trade with China in textiles and other such goods, but was determined to return production of strategic industries such as semiconductors, medicines and steel to the United States. 

Rubio says Venezuela opposition allies from Argentine embassy on US soil
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:34 AM
Iran says 'disturbed' by UK arrest of Iranians in terrorism probe
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:11 AM
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:09 AM
Houthis will continue to attack Israel despite ceasefire with the US
By WALLA!
05/07/2025 02:40 AM
Trump calls Indian strikes in Kashmir dispute a 'shame'
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 12:24 AM
US wants airlines to cut flights at Newark to reduce ongoing woes
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 12:21 AM
Trump will not stop in Israel during Middle East trip
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/07/2025 12:20 AM
IAF kills Hezbollah commander in airstrike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2025 12:08 AM
Trump says his meeting with Canadian PM Carney 'went very well'
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:41 PM
Ambassador to US probes White House on Trump visit to Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/06/2025 11:06 PM
US embassy in Honduras warns citizens of shooting threats
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 11:02 PM
US to merge Palestinian affairs office with Israel embassy
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 09:39 PM
IDF, Shin Bet attack Hamas terrorists in central Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/06/2025 08:27 PM
Carney says Canada is not for sale, Trump says 'never say never'
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 07:43 PM
EU's Kallas says humanitarian situation in Gaza is untenable
By REUTERS
05/06/2025 06:59 PM