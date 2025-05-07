Another US fighter jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier, US officials say

A US F-18 fighter jet was lost in the Red Sea on Tuesday after tipping off the flight deck of the Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, in the second such incident in about a week, two US officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The officials said the fighter jet failed to come to a proper halt after landing on the carrier. One of the officials said that both members of the crew had ejected before the jet plunged into the water and had been recovered by a rescue helicopter.

The Navy did not have an immediate response. One of the officials said medical evaluations showed the aviators had minor injuries and that no flight deck personnel were injured.