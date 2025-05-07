Russia, Ukraine launch air attacks on each other's capitals

Russia and Ukraine launched overnight air attacks on each other's capitals on Wednesday, with swarms of drones destroyed on their approach to Moscow and Russian missiles and drones sparking fires in several apartments in Kyiv.

Falling debris from destroyed drones sparked fires in apartments and buildings across three of Kyiv's districts, Ukraine's military administration said on social media, just hours after Russia sent missiles to the Ukrainian capital.

Moscow's key airports remained out of operation for most of the night after Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Russian air defense units destroyed at least 14 Ukrainian drones after 10 p.m. on Tuesday, with no damages reported.

Ukraine's drone attack on Moscow for the third consecutive night comes as the Russian capital readies itself for a long holiday weekend and a May 9 parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory of the Soviet Union and its allies in World War Two.