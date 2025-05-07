Jerusalem Post
COGAT chief visited Jordan earlier this week - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Head of the IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Ghassan Alian visited Jordan earlier this week amid the Jordanian concern over an expanded IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday. 

Vatican conclave to pick new pope, world waits for white smoke
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 09:24 AM
IDF strikes in Sidon, southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/07/2025 09:19 AM
Egypt, Qatar mediate for Gaza Strip humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 08:13 AM
Syrian leader heads to France in first European trip
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 07:08 AM
China urges India, Pakistan to refrain from escalating tensions
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 06:41 AM
Explosions heard in Port Sudan, army launched anti-aircraft missiles
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 06:26 AM
Russia, Ukraine launch air attacks on each other's capitals
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 06:22 AM
Another US fighter jet falls into sea from Truman aircraft carrier, US o
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 05:12 AM
Tunisia court jails former officials including former PM Larayedh
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:12 AM
US may soon deport migrants to Libya on military flight, sources say
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:08 AM
Flights to and from Yemen's Sanaa airport suspended
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 04:00 AM
Police open investigation after woman was killed in Lod
By WALLA!
05/07/2025 03:57 AM
Rubio says Venezuela opposition allies from Argentine embassy on US soil
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:34 AM
Iran says 'disturbed' by UK arrest of Iranians in terrorism probe
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:11 AM
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
By REUTERS
05/07/2025 03:09 AM