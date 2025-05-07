Head of the IDF Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) Major-General Ghassan Alian visited Jordan earlier this week amid the Jordanian concern over an expanded IDF operation in the Gaza Strip, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.
COGAT chief visited Jordan earlier this week - report
By REUTERS05/07/2025 09:24 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 08:13 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 07:08 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 06:41 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 06:26 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 06:22 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 05:12 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 04:12 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 04:08 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 04:00 AM
By WALLA!05/07/2025 03:57 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 03:34 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 03:11 AM
By REUTERS05/07/2025 03:09 AM