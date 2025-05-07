Jerusalem Post
UK, Turkey urge India and Pakistan to act with common sense

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 14:04

Britain on Wednesday said it was urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in dialogue following the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern," British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement. "The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward."

Turkey also issued a statement reiterating its support for Pakistan's call for an investigation into an Islamist terrorist attack that killed 26 in the Indian-administered side of the Himalayan region on April 22.

