UK, Turkey urge India and Pakistan to act with common sense

Britain on Wednesday said it was urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in dialogue following the worst fighting in more than two decades between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"Current tensions between India and Pakistan are a serious concern," British foreign minister David Lammy said in a statement. "The UK government is urging India and Pakistan to show restraint and engage in direct dialogue to find a swift, diplomatic path forward."

Turkey also issued a statement reiterating its support for Pakistan's call for an investigation into an Islamist terrorist attack that killed 26 in the Indian-administered side of the Himalayan region on April 22.