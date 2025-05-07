Jerusalem Post
'All Gaza residents will be transferred to south of the strip,' Katz announces

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that the IDF's plans to expand their maneuvers in the Gaza Strip include transferring all residents to the south of the enclave, his office confirmed on Wednesday.

"From the moment the maneuver begins, we will not stop until all goals are achieved, including a voluntary migration plan for Gaza residents," he said.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Ronen Bar on Tuesday approved the final tactical plans for the widening of the Gaza invasion, which was more generally authorized by the security cabinet on Monday.

