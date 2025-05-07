Jerusalem Post
Humanitarian situation in Gaza 'critical', says France's Macron

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 15:36

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza had reached "critical" levels unseen in the past and that it was urgent to allow the distribution of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Macron also said that while Israel was entitled to fight a terrorist organisation, it was "unacceptable" that it acted without respecting any rules.

Israel announced plans on Monday to take over the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza as part of an expanded operation it says could include seizing the entire Gaza Strip.

