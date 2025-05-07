Extra Omnes: Doors of Sistine Chapel close, conclave begins

The doors of the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican were closed on Wednesday, signaling the start of a secret conclave where 133 cardinals from around the world will elect a new pope.

Latin chants and organ music had accompanied the cardinals as they processed into the frescoed chapel, with Michelangelo's depiction of Christ delivering the Last Judgment dominating the 500-year-old room.

Laying their own hands on the Gospels, they took a vow of secrecy not to divulge anything about the conclave.

The master of ceremonies then shouted out the command "Extra Omnes" (Latin for "Everyone Out"), telling those not involved in the gathering to leave the room, with the chapel's heavy wooden doors slamming shut on the outside world.