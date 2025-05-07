Jerusalem Post
'Everyone sacrifices': IDF chief Zamir addresses all IDF Division, Brigade commanders

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 19:51

The IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir spoke with all of the IDF Division and Brigade commanders on Tuesday as part of his visit to the IDF's Gaza Division, the military confirmed on Wednesday.

During the speech, he said, "We will continue to work to recruit everyone into the IDF. Serving in the IDF is a duty and a privilege. Everyone enlists, everyone serves, everyone sacrifices."

"We need to do everything to integrate everyone and at the same time maintain the uniqueness of all populations," he added.

"Operation Iron Swords was part one of the plan to decisively remove Hamas from the Gaza Strip, and we are now entering part two," he commented.

