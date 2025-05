Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that 21 out of the 59 hostages remaining in terror captivity in the Gaza Strip are definitely still alive, while the status of three hostages is in doubt, in a video shared on the PM's official social media.

This comes after recent comments by both Netanyahu's wife, Sara, and US President Donald Trump saying that they believe there are "fewer" than 24 hostages alive.

There have been no reports on which of the three hostages is in doubt.