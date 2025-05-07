Jerusalem Post
World Central Kitchen halts work in Gaza, supplies run out

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 7, 2025 21:54

World Central Kitchen announced in a post on X on Wednesday that it has halted work in the Gaza Strip as the organization ran out of supplies, adding that its work cannot continue without permission from Israel for aid to enter the enclave.

The US-based World Central Kitchen charity has halted work in the Gaza Strip, saying it had run out of supplies and been prevented by Israel from bringing in aid.

"After serving more than 130 million total meals and 26 million loaves of bread over the past 18 months, World Central Kitchen no longer has the supplies to cook meals or bake bread in Gaza," it said on Wednesday in a post on X.

Israel has faced growing international pressure to lift an aid blockade that it imposed in March after the collapse of a US-backed ceasefire that had halted fighting for two months.

Israel has accused agencies including the United Nations of allowing large quantities of aid to fall into the hands of Hamas militants it accuses of seizing supplies intended for civilians and using them for its own forces.

