Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh, says adviser to Bahraini king

The Bahraini king's media adviser, Nabeel al-Hamer, said on Thursday that Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz has invited leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to attend a Gulf-US summit in Riyadh.

The invitation comes as US President Donald Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.

Trump fostered close ties with Gulf states, including Saudi Arabia, during his first term.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.