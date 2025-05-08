Netanyahu proposes cross‑party Knesset probe into Oct. 7

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to his X account on Thursday that he will present the cabinet within three months with “a broad‑consensus model” for a commission of inquiry into the October 7 Hamas onslaught, to be selected jointly and equally by coalition and opposition representatives in the Knesset rather than by the government or the Supreme Court, and broadcast live “so the entire public can see everything.”

Netanyahu argued that a government‑appointed panel would be rejected by parts of the public, while a panel set up by the High Court of Justice would be dismissed by others. A Knesset‑mandated body, he said, would command “wide agreement” and allow Israelis to determine “who did what and what must be fixed.”

His comments came two days after the cabinet again declined to create a state commission of inquiry, saying the timing was inappropriate while fighting in Gaza continues.