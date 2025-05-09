Jerusalem Post
Trump selects Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as DC's interim US attorney

By REUTERS

President Donald Trump on Thursday appointed Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to serve as Washington, DC's interim US attorney, after Ed Martin, the current interim job holder and Trump's first pick to hold the job on a permanent basis, failed to garner enough support to advance in the US Senate.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump lauded Pirro's prior experience as an assistant district attorney in Westchester County, New York, and as a county judge.

"During her time in office, Jeanine was a powerful crusader for victims of crime. Her establishment of the Domestic Violence Bureau in her Prosecutor's Office was the first in the Nation. She excelled in all ways," he wrote.

Trump's announcement came just hours after he told reporters during a White House event that he would be withdrawing Martin's nomination due to a lack of support in the US Senate for it to proceed.

