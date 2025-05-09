Abbas, Sisi, Xi Jinping attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and Chinese President Xi Jinping were among the attendees at Moscow's Victory Day parade on Friday morning, Israeli public broadcaster KAN and other international media reported.

המנהיגים מתחילים לזרום לקרמלין, פוטין קיבל את פניהם של אבו מאזן ונשיא מצרים א-סיסי@ishayb2003 (צילום: AP) https://t.co/qFGzIfI6lN pic.twitter.com/2FYe27ivVO — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) May 9, 2025

Russia's Victory Day marks the anniversary of the surrender of Nazi Germany and Victory in Europe during World War II.