Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Helicopter crash in Sri Lanka kills six military personnel

By REUTERS

A helicopter crash in Sri Lanka has killed six military personnel, an Air Force official said on Friday.

A Bell 212 helicopter had crashed into the Maduru Oya reservoir in central Sri Lanka with a dozen armed forces personnel on board.

Six died after they were rescued and rushed to hospital, Sri Lanka Air Force spokesman Group Captain Eranda Geeganage said.

"The helicopter was assigned to conduct a grappling exercise at a passing-out parade. Four special forces personnel and two Air Force gunmen died of their injuries," Geeganage told Reuters. He declined to give details on the possible reason for the crash.

Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:51 AM
Iran oil minister orders renewal of exploratory drilling in Caspian Sea
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:32 AM
Abbas, Sisi, Xi Jinping attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:06 AM
Border Police officer indicted for child pornography, sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 10:42 AM
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on China 'teapot' refinery, port
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:34 AM
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 09:38 AM
Chinese embassy in Nepal advises citizens to avoid Nepal-India border
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 08:15 AM
Trump selects Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as DC's interim US attorney
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:58 AM
People injured after stage collapses at Mexico City concert
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 01:54 AM
Baby lightly wounded after terrorists pelt bus with rocks near Jericho
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 12:18 AM
US says it opened foreign funding probe into University of Pennsylvania
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 10:45 PM
Netanyahu proposes cross‑party Knesset probe into Oct. 7
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 10:03 PM
US State Dept says a solution for Gaza food aid is 'steps away'
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 09:56 PM
Saudi Arabia invites leaders of GCC for Gulf-US summit in Riyadh
By REUTERS
05/08/2025 09:16 PM
Three teenagers from Petah Tikva arrested for suspected gang rape
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/08/2025 06:23 PM