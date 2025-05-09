Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights

Spanish airline, Air Europa, announced that Sunday's flights between Tel Aviv and Madrid have been cancelled "due to the situation in Israel," according to a Friday statement on their official social media.

Global airlines have been cancelling flights over the past week due to fears of a recurring Houthi missile attack, after an interception failure led a missile to crash near an access road to Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday morning, temporarily halting takeoffs and landings.

Air Europa is part of SkyTeam, a major airline alliance which includes Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, KLM, and Air France, among other global partners.