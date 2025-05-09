'Terror encounters the army': IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses Wednesday's attacks

IDF Central Command Chief Major-General Avi Bluth spoke with battalion commanders and other Central Command officers, and discussed the progress of Operation Iron Wall as well as the two terror attacks which occurred in the West Bank on Wednesday, the military confirmed on Friday.

"The terrorist in Hebron was eliminated, as is expected in any encounter, and the suspect in the Barta’a area was arrested last night and is under investigation," he confirmed.

"There were two difficult encounters with injuries. We must now ensure that all our forces understand that, with the developments in Gaza, lone-wolf attacks are something we will continue to see. They must be met by a strong frontline force that ends the incident with only one outcome: the terrorist is eliminated," he added.

"In the end, we are and will continue to uphold our vision: terror encounters the army; terror encounters the army; civilians live their routine lives," he concluded.