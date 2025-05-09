Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'Terror encounters the army': IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses Wednesday's attacks

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Central Command Chief Major-General Avi Bluth spoke with battalion commanders and other Central Command officers, and discussed the progress of Operation Iron Wall as well as the two terror attacks which occurred in the West Bank on Wednesday, the military confirmed on Friday.

"The terrorist in Hebron was eliminated, as is expected in any encounter, and the suspect in the Barta’a area was arrested last night and is under investigation," he confirmed.

"There were two difficult encounters with injuries. We must now ensure that all our forces understand that, with the developments in Gaza, lone-wolf attacks are something we will continue to see. They must be met by a strong frontline force that ends the incident with only one outcome: the terrorist is eliminated," he added.

"In the end, we are and will continue to uphold our vision: terror encounters the army; terror encounters the army; civilians live their routine lives," he concluded.



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Fire breaks out near Nazareth, 11 firefighting crews at the scene
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:38 PM
Police confirm Thursday explosion in Tel Aviv caused damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:16 PM
Pope Leo hopes to bring light to 'dark nights of this world'
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:51 PM
Pete Hegseth cancels scheduled trip to Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 12:48 PM
Germany's Merz discussed Gaza, Syria in call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:18 PM
Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:51 AM
Iran oil minister orders renewal of exploratory drilling in Caspian Sea
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:32 AM
Abbas, Sisi, Xi Jinping attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:06 AM
Helicopter crash in Sri Lanka kills six military personnel
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:51 AM
Border Police officer indicted for child pornography, sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 10:42 AM
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on China 'teapot' refinery, port
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:34 AM
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 09:38 AM
Chinese embassy in Nepal advises citizens to avoid Nepal-India border
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 08:15 AM
Trump selects Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as DC's interim US attorney
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:58 AM
People injured after stage collapses at Mexico City concert
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 01:54 AM