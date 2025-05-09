Fire under control near Nazareth

A fire broke out in an open area between Nazareth and Yafia in northern Israel on Friday afternoon, the Fire and Rescue Authority confirmed.

Israel Police, 12 firefighting crews, and three firefighting aircraft worked to prevent the fire from spreading, the Fire and Rescue Authority added.

"Thanks to the combined firefighting efforts, the fire front was stopped at the first line of homes in Nazareth, near a commercial center and agricultural structures," the Fire and Rescue Authority updated.

"At this time, we can declare that we have gained control over the main fire front. Firefighters are continuing with final extinguishing operations,” a senior fire officer added.