Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 9, 2025 15:31

A terror cell that was responsible for wounding an Israeli civilian by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at them in the West Bank was arrested, the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police announced Friday.

Over the past week, 55 suspects were detained and 10 weapons were confiscated in the West Bank.

On Monday, one terrorist was killed and another was arrested; the latter admitted to a stone-throwing attack.

Based on new intelligence, three more terrorists were arrested on Tuesday for an attack near Efrat two weeks ago that injured an Israeli civilian.



Related Tags
Palestinian terrorists Headline
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 02:11 PM
IDF strikes over 60 targets in Gaza over past 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:51 PM
Fire under control near Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:38 PM
IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses West Bank terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:35 PM
Police confirm Thursday explosion in Tel Aviv caused damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:16 PM
Pope Leo hopes to bring light to 'dark nights of this world'
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:51 PM
Pete Hegseth cancels scheduled trip to Israel
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 12:48 PM
Germany's Merz discussed Gaza, Syria in call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:18 PM
Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:51 AM
Iran oil minister orders renewal of exploratory drilling in Caspian Sea
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:32 AM
Abbas, Sisi, Xi Jinping attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:06 AM
Helicopter crash in Sri Lanka kills six military personnel
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:51 AM
Border Police officer indicted for child pornography, sexual offenses
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 10:42 AM
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on China 'teapot' refinery, port
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:34 AM
UK sanctions directors of oil trading group over Russian ties
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 09:38 AM