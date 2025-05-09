IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat

A terror cell that was responsible for wounding an Israeli civilian by throwing stones and Molotov cocktails at them in the West Bank was arrested, the IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Israel Police announced Friday.

Over the past week, 55 suspects were detained and 10 weapons were confiscated in the West Bank.

On Monday, one terrorist was killed and another was arrested; the latter admitted to a stone-throwing attack.

Based on new intelligence, three more terrorists were arrested on Tuesday for an attack near Efrat two weeks ago that injured an Israeli civilian.