Former US Supreme Court Justice Souter dies, court says

Former US Supreme Court Justice David Souter died on Thursday at his New Hampshire home, the court said in a statement on Friday. He was 85.

Justice Souter was appointed to the court by President George H.W. Bush in 1990 and served 19 years on the court before he retired in 2009.

"Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service," Chief Justice John Roberts said in the statement. "He will be greatly missed."

When liberal stalwart William Brennan suddenly retired from the nation's top judicial body in 1990, Republican President George H.W. Bush chose Souter, then an obscure federal judge from New Hampshire with almost nothing known about his views on major issues.