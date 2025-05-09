IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home

The Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir met on Friday with former hostages Liri Albag, Romi Gonen, Omer Shem Tov, and Sasha Trofenov, the IDF announced.

“I wanted to hear directly from you about your feelings during the time you were held captive, while IDF forces were operating nearby," Zamir said.

"The return of the hostages and their protection remain constantly before our eyes — we will continue to act in every possible way to achieve the goals of the war: to bring all the hostages home and to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization,” he stressed.