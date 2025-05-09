Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Chief of Staff, Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir met on Friday with former hostages Liri Albag, Romi Gonen, Omer Shem Tov, and Sasha Trofenov, the IDF announced.

“I wanted to hear directly from you about your feelings during the time you were held captive, while IDF forces were operating nearby," Zamir said.

"The return of the hostages and their protection remain constantly before our eyes — we will continue to act in every possible way to achieve the goals of the war: to bring all the hostages home and to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization,” he stressed.

    



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Yair Lapid: 'Israel must act before Houthi missile leads to disaster'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 05:20 PM
Former US Supreme Court Justice Souter dies, court says
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:21 PM
Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration mass on May 18
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 03:53 PM
IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 03:30 PM
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 02:11 PM
IDF strikes over 60 targets in Gaza over past 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:51 PM
Fire under control near Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:38 PM
IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses West Bank terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:35 PM
Police confirm Thursday explosion in Tel Aviv caused damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:16 PM
Pope Leo hopes to bring light to 'dark nights of this world'
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:51 PM
Germany's Merz discussed Gaza, Syria in call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:18 PM
Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:51 AM
Iran oil minister orders renewal of exploratory drilling in Caspian Sea
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:32 AM
Abbas, Sisi, Xi Jinping attend Russia's Victory Day parade in Moscow
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:06 AM
Helicopter crash in Sri Lanka kills six military personnel
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 10:51 AM