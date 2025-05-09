Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Security forces arrest shooter near Israeli consulate building in Istanbul

By WALLA!
Updated: MAY 9, 2025 18:40

Local security forces arrested the assailant after a shooting was carried out on Friday at a building next to the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry said.

There were no injuries, and no damage was caused to the Israeli consulate building.

IDF: Hamas terrorists surrender in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 06:17 PM
Israeli Embassy in France receives unusual envelope
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 05:34 PM
IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 05:11 PM
Former US Supreme Court Justice Souter dies, court says
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:21 PM
Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration mass on May 18
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 03:53 PM
IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 03:30 PM
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 02:11 PM
IDF strikes over 60 targets in Gaza over past 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:51 PM
Fire under control near Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:38 PM
IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses West Bank terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:35 PM
Police confirm Thursday explosion in Tel Aviv caused damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:16 PM
Pope Leo hopes to bring light to 'dark nights of this world'
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:51 PM
Germany's Merz discussed Gaza, Syria in call with Netanyahu
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 12:18 PM
Air Europa cancels Sunday's Tel Aviv-Madrid flights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:51 AM
Iran oil minister orders renewal of exploratory drilling in Caspian Sea
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:32 AM