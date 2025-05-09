Security forces arrest shooter near Israeli consulate building in Istanbul

Local security forces arrested the assailant after a shooting was carried out on Friday at a building next to the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, the Foreign Ministry said.
There were no injuries, and no damage was caused to the Israeli consulate building.
רצף הפיגועים והנסיונות לפיגועים נגד נציגויות ישראל בעולם מוכיח שהטרור מנסה לפגוע בנו בכל מקום. הערכתי לעובדי משרד החוץ שמייצגים את ישראל נוכח אתגרים בלתי פוסקים ותוך סיכון אישי. לא נירתע ונמשיך לייצג את ישראל בגאווה.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 9, 2025