Priority for Trump admin is releasing hostages from Gaza, Leavitt says

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Friday that the priority for the Trump administration is releasing the hostages from Gaza.

"As for the situation in Gaza, the US president and his entire national security team have made it very clear. We want to see the hostages released from Gaza. That is a priority for this administration," she said at a press conference.

The Trump administration is in constant communication with their counterparts, allies and "friends" in Israel, she said.

"Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer was here at the White House yesterday, meeting with members of President Trump's team regarding the situation in Gaza."