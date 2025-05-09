Jerusalem Post
IDF strikes several Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MAY 9, 2025 21:25

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) struck several Hamas terrorists who were operating in the area of Jabalya, in northern Gaza, the security forces announced on Friday.

Four Palestinians were killed, Walla reported.

"Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence," the military said, adding, "The terrorist organizations systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity."



