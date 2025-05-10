Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan Army's spokesman claims India fired ballistic missiles that fell into Indian territory

By REUTERS

The Pakistan Army spokesman claimed India fired ballistic missiles that fell in Indian territory, announcing it in a sudden statement on national broadcaster at 1:50 a.m. local time on Saturday (2050 GMT), with no details provided to support the claim.

"I want to give you the shocking news that India fired six ballistic missiles from Adampur. One of the ballistic missiles hit in Adampur, the rest of the five missiles hit in Indian Punjab area of Amritsar," the Army's spokesman said in his short video statement.

Amritsar's district commissioner in a text message between Friday and Saturday said: "Don't panic. Siren is sounding as we are under red alert. Do not panic, as before, keep lights off, move away from windows. We will inform you when ready to resume power supply."

S&P maintains Israel's credit rating at 'A'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:54 PM
New Jersey mayor arrested at US immigration detention center
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:12 PM
Priority for Trump admin is releasing hostages from Gaza, Leavitt says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:18 PM
IDF strikes several Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:15 PM
Security forces arrest shooter near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
By WALLA!
05/09/2025 06:03 PM
Israeli Embassy in France receives unusual envelope
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 05:34 PM
IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 05:11 PM
Former US Supreme Court Justice Souter dies, court says
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:21 PM
Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration mass on May 18
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 03:53 PM
IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 03:30 PM
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 02:11 PM
IDF strikes over 60 targets in Gaza over past 24 hours
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:51 PM
Fire under control near Nazareth
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:38 PM
IDF Maj.-Gen. Avi Bluth discusses West Bank terror
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:35 PM
Police confirm Thursday explosion in Tel Aviv caused damage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 01:16 PM