Pakistan Army's spokesman claims India fired ballistic missiles that fell into Indian territory

The Pakistan Army spokesman claimed India fired ballistic missiles that fell in Indian territory, announcing it in a sudden statement on national broadcaster at 1:50 a.m. local time on Saturday (2050 GMT), with no details provided to support the claim.

"I want to give you the shocking news that India fired six ballistic missiles from Adampur. One of the ballistic missiles hit in Adampur, the rest of the five missiles hit in Indian Punjab area of Amritsar," the Army's spokesman said in his short video statement.

Amritsar's district commissioner in a text message between Friday and Saturday said: "Don't panic. Siren is sounding as we are under red alert. Do not panic, as before, keep lights off, move away from windows. We will inform you when ready to resume power supply."