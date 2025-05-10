Jerusalem Post
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says participation in Russia-Ukraine war justified

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 10, 2025 01:05

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said North Korea’s involvement in the Russia-Ukraine war was justified, calling it an exercise of sovereign rights in defense of a “brother nation,” state media KCNA reported on Saturday.

"Our participation in the conflict was just, and it falls within the sovereign rights of our Republic,"Kim said, according to KCNA. "I consider all the brave soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation to be heroes and the highest representatives of the nation’s honor," he added.

Kim also said Pyongyang would not hesitate to authorize the use of military force if the United States persists in what he called military provocations against Russia.

North Korea did not officially confirm until late April that it had sent more than 10,000 troops and weapons to Russia as the countries' military ties grew dramatically under a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim and Russian President Vladimir Putin last year.

