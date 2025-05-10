Jerusalem Post
Pakistan says it has launched military offensive against India

By REUTERS

Pakistan said it launched a military operation against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple bases including a missile storage site in northern India as the neighbors extended their worst fighting in nearly three decades.

Pakistan's offensive came shortly after it said India had fired missiles at three air bases earlier on Saturday including one close to the capital, Islamabad, but Pakistani air defenses intercepted most of them.

Locked in a longstanding dispute over Kashmir, the two countries have engaged in daily clashes since Wednesday when India launched strikes inside Pakistan on what it called militant bases. Pakistan vowed to retaliate.

"BrahMos storage site has been taken out in general area Beas," Pakistan's military said in a message to journalists, adding that the Pathankot Airfield in India's western Punjab state and Udhampur Air Force Station in Indian Kashmir were also hit.

India's defense and foreign ministries did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. India's military was expected to brief the media shortly, the ministry of defense said.

