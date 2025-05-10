Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade

By REUTERS
Updated: MAY 10, 2025 09:30

The leaders of Britain, France, Germany and Poland arrived in Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a show of unity a day after Russia's Vladimir Putin hosted his allies in a Victory Day parade on Red Square. 

The summit will discuss a US and European proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in the Russian war in Ukraine that if refused by Moscow would see them jointly impose new sanctions, a French diplomatic source said, adding that the step had not yet been finalized.

The visit by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is the first time the leaders of the four countries have traveled together to Ukraine.

"Alongside the US, we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace," the four leaders said in a joint statement.

Pakistan minister denies nuclear body meeting after offensive launched
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 09:08 AM
Man pronounced dead after being shot by Border Police during car chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 03:49 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong: Participation in Russia-Ukraine war justified
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:49 AM
Pakistan Army's spokesman: India fired ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:32 AM
S&P maintains Israel's credit rating at 'A'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:54 PM
New Jersey mayor arrested at US immigration detention center
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:12 PM
Priority for Trump admin is releasing hostages from Gaza, Leavitt says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:18 PM
IDF strikes several Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:15 PM
Security forces arrest shooter near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
By WALLA!
05/09/2025 06:03 PM
Israeli Embassy in France receives unusual envelope
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 05:34 PM
IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 05:11 PM
Former US Supreme Court Justice Souter dies, court says
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 04:21 PM
Pope Leo XIV to hold inauguration mass on May 18
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 03:53 PM
IDF captures terror cell responsible for molotov attack near Efrat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 03:30 PM
IDF arrests terrorist who manufactured explosives in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 02:11 PM