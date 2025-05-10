Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Toxic cloud forces 160,000 Spaniards to stay inside after fire

By REUTERS

Around 160,000 people in Spain's northeastern Catalonia region were warned to stay inside on Saturday after a fire at an industrial estate caused a toxic cloud of chlorine over a wide area, emergency services said.

The blaze at a swimming pool cleaning products company started at 2.20 a.m. (0020 GMT) in Vilanova i la Geltru, a town 48 kilometers (30 miles) south of Barcelona and caused a huge plume of chlorine smoke over the area.

"If you are in the zone that is affected do not leave your home or your place of work," the Civil Protection service said on social media site X.

IAF jet fires ordinance within North Israel to clear landing after
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 12:57 PM
13 civilians killed in Pakistani Kashmir in 12 hours
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 11:53 AM
Blasts heard in Indian Kashmir’s Srinagar, say official, Reuters witness
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 11:06 AM
European leaders arrive in Kyiv to show support after Putin's parade
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 09:29 AM
Pakistan minister denies nuclear body meeting after offensive launched
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 09:08 AM
Man pronounced dead after being shot by Border Police during car chase
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 03:49 AM
North Korea's Kim Jong: Participation in Russia-Ukraine war justified
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:49 AM
Pakistan Army's spokesman: India fired ballistic missiles
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 12:32 AM
S&P maintains Israel's credit rating at 'A'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 11:54 PM
New Jersey mayor arrested at US immigration detention center
By REUTERS
05/09/2025 11:12 PM
Priority for Trump admin is releasing hostages from Gaza, Leavitt says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:18 PM
IDF strikes several Hamas terrorists in northern Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 09:15 PM
Security forces arrest shooter near Israeli consulate in Istanbul
By WALLA!
05/09/2025 06:03 PM
Israeli Embassy in France receives unusual envelope
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/09/2025 05:34 PM
IDF chief meets former hostages, vows to bring all captives home
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/09/2025 05:11 PM