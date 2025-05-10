Jerusalem Post
New German foreign minister travels to Israel for 'critical discussions'

By REUTERS

The new German foreign minister, Johann Wadephul, departed for Israel on Saturday for a Middle East trip in which "critical discussions" are expected, he said when leaving Berlin.

"In both of our democracies, critical discussions about the policies of one's own government and friendly nations are part of this," Wadephul said on Saturday.

Wadephul condemned the Hamas' attacks "in the strongest terms" and called for the liberation of all hostages.

"I will ask about the strategic objective of the fighting, which has intensified again since March," Wadephul said.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, Wadephul will meet Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Wadephul will also visit the Yad Vashem memorial and talk to the relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

