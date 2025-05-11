Jerusalem Post
Fire breaks out near Ashdod, firefighters at scene

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A fire is ongoing near Kfar Aviv, east of Ashdod, on Sunday afternoon, the Fire and Rescue Service announced.

At least 27 firefighting teams and firefighting planes are at the scene, fighting "a large fire in an open area," they added.

The fire broke out in a harvest field and orchards near Highway 42 and spread quickly due to weather conditions and strong winds, the statement clarified.

"This is an ongoing event with multiple fronts and risk areas. Currently, the forces are focusing on protecting homes and vital infrastructure. At this time, there is no control over the fire, and there is still a danger to homes and nearby orchards," a spokesperson added.

Israel reportedly recovers four add'l bodies from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 05:05 PM
Israeli military moves paratroopers from Syrian border to north Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 04:33 PM
High Court grants custody of IVF baby to adoptive parents
By WALLA!
05/11/2025 04:25 PM
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend NATO Russia-Ukraine meeting
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 04:10 PM
UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 04:02 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 12:31 PM
Health Ministry issues warning for heat wave across country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 09:40 AM
Jerusalem light rail temporarily delayed after tractor hits station
By UDI ETZION
05/11/2025 08:54 AM
Police open investigation threat allegations against Likud MKs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 07:32 AM
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, city's mayor says
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 06:11 AM
A 16-year-old ATV rider was injured while riding in the West Bank
By MAARIV
05/11/2025 05:26 AM
Trump says US and China negotiated 'total reset' in Geneva talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 02:36 AM
Haifa Magistrate’s Court releases suspect accused of assaulting doctor
By WALLA!
05/11/2025 02:31 AM
New German foreign minister travels to Israel for 'critical discussions'
By REUTERS
05/10/2025 04:30 PM
IDF strikes 60 Gaza targets, foils terror threats
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/10/2025 03:48 PM