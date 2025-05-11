Fire breaks out near Ashdod, firefighters at scene

A fire is ongoing near Kfar Aviv, east of Ashdod, on Sunday afternoon, the Fire and Rescue Service announced.

At least 27 firefighting teams and firefighting planes are at the scene, fighting "a large fire in an open area," they added.

The fire broke out in a harvest field and orchards near Highway 42 and spread quickly due to weather conditions and strong winds, the statement clarified.

"This is an ongoing event with multiple fronts and risk areas. Currently, the forces are focusing on protecting homes and vital infrastructure. At this time, there is no control over the fire, and there is still a danger to homes and nearby orchards," a spokesperson added.