Israel reportedly recovers four add'l bodies from Syria - KAN

Israel recovered four additional bodies from Syria, Israeli media reported on Sunday, citing Saudi-based Al Arabiya.

The bodies are still being examined after Israeli commando forces and local militants transferred the bodies to Israeli territory, according to the report.

This follows the operation to return the body of missing IDF soldier Sgt.-Maj. Tzvi Feldman in Syria, which was announced earlier on Sunday, and occurred dozens of kilometers away from the border with Israel, endangering the lives of Mossad assets.