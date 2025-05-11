Jerusalem Post
Israel Police arrests Palestinian for allegedly defrauding dozens on Facebook Marketplace

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Undercover Border Police officers arrested a Palestinian from Beitunya, near Ramallah, for allegedly conducting a fraud case involving dozens of victims on Facebook's "Marketplace" platform, Israel Police said on Sunday.

The police investigation, which has been conducted over the past five months, revealed that the suspect allegedly defrauded dozens of Israelis from across the country.

He allegedly deceived citizens by luring them to the West Bank before "purchasing" the products and sending fake documents of money transfers, the statement clarified.

This included purchasing vehicles, electric bikes, electrical household goods, and more, as well as forging personal information documents, the police added.

