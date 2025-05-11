IDF strikes over 50 terror targets across Gaza as it continues operations

The Israeli air force struck over 50 terror targets throughout Gaza, as the IDF continues its operations in the area, the military announced on Sunday.

Troops in Division 252 in northern Gaza and troops in Division 143 in southern Gaza destroyed buildings and tunnels used by Hamas terrorists. All attacks were guided under the direction of IDF intelligence, the military noted.

Soldiers targeted terror cells, military buildings, and apartments from which terrorists operated.

Among the infrastructure attacked were Hamas headquarters, weapons caches, and sniper and observation posts that the military said posed a threat to IDF soldiers.