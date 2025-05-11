Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

IDF strikes over 50 terror targets across Gaza as it continues operations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The Israeli air force struck over 50 terror targets throughout Gaza, as the IDF continues its operations in the area, the military announced on Sunday. 

Troops in Division 252 in northern Gaza and troops in Division 143 in southern Gaza destroyed buildings and tunnels used by Hamas terrorists. All attacks were guided under the direction of IDF intelligence, the military noted. 

Soldiers targeted terror cells, military buildings, and apartments from which terrorists operated. 

Among the infrastructure attacked were Hamas headquarters, weapons caches, and sniper and observation posts that the military said posed a threat to IDF soldiers. 



Related Tags
IDF soldiers - day Headline
Netanyahu seeks to draft 10,500 haredim in next two years
By WALLA!
05/11/2025 06:06 PM
Man makes throat-slitting gestures towards Yuval Raphael in Basel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 05:49 PM
Police arrests Palestinian for allegedly defrauding dozens on Facebook
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 05:14 PM
Israel reportedly recovers four add'l bodies from Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 05:05 PM
Firefighters control fire near Ashdod, no injuries reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 04:40 PM
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to attend NATO Russia-Ukraine meeting
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 04:10 PM
UK maritime agency reports incident northwest of UAE port
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 04:02 PM
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes Northern Sumatra, Indonesia
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 12:31 PM
Health Ministry issues warning for heat wave across country
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 09:40 AM
Jerusalem light rail temporarily delayed after tractor hits station
By UDI ETZION
05/11/2025 08:54 AM
Police open investigation threat allegations against Likud MKs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 07:32 AM
Russia launches air attack on Kyiv, city's mayor says
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 06:11 AM
A 16-year-old ATV rider was injured while riding in the West Bank
By MAARIV
05/11/2025 05:26 AM
Trump says US and China negotiated 'total reset' in Geneva talks
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 02:36 AM
Haifa Magistrate’s Court releases suspect accused of assaulting doctor
By WALLA!
05/11/2025 02:31 AM