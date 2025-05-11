Fire at Jerusalem residence hospitalizes four

Four people were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a residential building in Jerusalem on Sunday, Magen David Adom announced.

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and provided medical treatment before evacuating the four to Hadassah-University Medical Center in Jerusalem’s Ein Kerem.

The hospitalized individuals include two teenagers with second-degree burns: a 14-year-old girl with burns on approximately 30% of her body and a 16-year-old boy with burns on approximately 10% of her body.

The other two who were hospitalized were "lightly wounded with signs of smoke inhalation," MDA clarified.