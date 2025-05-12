Hamas said it will release Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander on Monday at noon, Arabic daily Asharq al-Awsat reported, citing Gazan sources knowledgeable on the matter.
Hamas will release hostage Edan Alexander Monday at noon - report
