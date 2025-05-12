President Isaac Herzog and his entourage landed in Berlin on Monday under heavy security, which included an armored vehicle, hundreds of police and security personnel, and checkpoints that closed off the area, preventing protesters from accessing it.
President Herzog lands in Germany under heavy security
