Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Source to 'Post': No direct talks between US-Hamas for Edan Alexander release

By AMICHAI STEIN
Updated: MAY 12, 2025 06:29

There were no direct talks between US and Hamas to bring about the release of Edan Alexander, a source with knowledge told The Jerusalem Post on Monday. 



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Rubio, UK's Lammy discuss India-Pakistan situation
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 05:54 AM
Vietnam, Russia agree to quickly sign nuclear power plant deal
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 05:10 AM
President Herzog lands in Germany under heavy security
By WALLA!
05/12/2025 03:45 AM
Adam Boehler to head to Israel with Alexander family - source to 'Post'
By AMICHAI STEIN
05/12/2025 03:37 AM
Trump to sign executive order on reducing prescription drug prices
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 03:20 AM
Trump 'starting to doubt' that Ukraine will reach deal with Russia
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 03:00 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes China's Tibet
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 02:55 AM
Egyptian official says Edan Alexander release deal is gift for Trump
By MAARIV
05/12/2025 02:07 AM
Trump set to accept luxury 747 from Qatar to use as Air Force One
By REUTERS
05/12/2025 01:47 AM
Hamas will release hostage Edan Alexander Monday at noon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/12/2025 12:11 AM
Norway wealth fund divests from Israel's Paz Retail and Energy
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 11:53 PM
Pakistan hit 26 Indian military facilities in strikes on Saturday
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 08:57 PM
Fire at Jerusalem residence hospitalizes four
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 08:55 PM
Volodymyr Zelensky: I am ready to meet Putin in Turkey on Thursday
By REUTERS
05/11/2025 08:19 PM
IDF strikes over 50 terror targets in Gaza as it continues operations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
05/11/2025 06:26 PM