There were no direct talks between US and Hamas to bring about the release of Edan Alexander, a source with knowledge told The Jerusalem Post on Monday.
Source to 'Post': No direct talks between US-Hamas for Edan Alexander release
By REUTERS05/12/2025 05:54 AM
By REUTERS05/12/2025 05:10 AM
By WALLA!05/12/2025 03:45 AM
By REUTERS05/12/2025 03:20 AM
By REUTERS05/12/2025 03:00 AM
By REUTERS05/12/2025 02:55 AM
By MAARIV05/12/2025 02:07 AM
By REUTERS05/12/2025 01:47 AM
By REUTERS05/11/2025 11:53 PM
By REUTERS05/11/2025 08:57 PM
By REUTERS05/11/2025 08:19 PM