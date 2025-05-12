Jerusalem Post
PMO: Edan Alexander's release not possible without Trump support, military pressure

By AMICHAI STEIN

Israel was able tos secure the release of Israel-American hostage Edan Alexander without committing to a ceasefire due to the support of the United States and IDF military pressure in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister's Office announced on Monday.

"The expected release of IDF soldier Edan Alexander without anything in return will be possible due to the vigorous policy that we have led with the backing of President Trump, and thanks to the military pressure of IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip," the office stated.

"Israel has not committed to a ceasefire of any kind or the release of terrorists, but only to a safe corridor that will allow for the release of Edan."

"We are in the midst of critical days in which Hamas has been presented with a deal that would enable the release of our hostages. The negotiations will continue under fire, during preparations for an intensification of the fighting," the office concluded.

