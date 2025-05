Israel-American hostage Edan Alexander is set to be released from Gaza captivity on Monday without a ceremony, Hamas's military wing said in a statement.

Earlier, Hamas told Saudi-owned news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat that the release could happen on Monday or Tuesday.

The terror group added that Alexander will be handed over to the Red Cross.

"The operation will not take place without a safe passage, which Israel is obligated to ensure," the statement read.