Myanmar opposition says junta airstrike kills 17 school children

Myanmar's shadow government said an airstrike by the ruling junta had killed at least 17 students and injured 20 others at a school in an opposition-controlled area on Monday, despite a ceasefire being in place after a devastating earthquake.

The school, which is operated by the shadow National Unity Government, is in the central Myanmar town of Depayin in the Sagaing region, about 160 km (100 miles) north of Mandalay and not far from the epicenter of the March 28 earthquake.

"According to the information we have so far, 17 students have been killed and 20 injured," NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt said.

"Some may have been missing due to bomb damage, so the death toll could be higher," NUG spokesperson Nay Phone Latt said.