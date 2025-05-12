Netanyahu, Witkoff, and Huckabee meet, discuss hostage release framework and ceasefire negotiations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and the US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday.

Netanyahu is set to meet with ministers and senior Israeli defense leaders to brief them on his meeting with Witkoff, Israeli officials told The Jerusalem Post.

The three discussed the latest efforts to implement Witkoff's outline for the release of Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander ahead of a widened expansion of military operations in Gaza, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) noted.

US hostage envoy Adam Boehler arrived in Israel on Monday with the Alexander family ahead of Edan's release, which will reportedly occur around 6:30 p.m. (L-R) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a backdrop of Hamas terrorists in Gaza. (credit: Canva, REUTERS/Adel Al Khader)

Netanyahu thanks Trump for securing hostage's release

After the three leaders met, Netanyahu called US President Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in securing Edan Alexander's release from Hamas captivity.

The release from the PMO noted that "President Trump, for his part, reiterated his commitment to Israel as well as his desire to continue the close cooperation with Prime Minister Netanyahu."

Israel will continue to hold negotiations under fire, the release noted.

This comes as Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander is set to be released on Monday evening. Us officials told Israel that this will kickstart a new round of negotiations, the PMO noted in a Sunday night release.

Netanyahu announced on Monday that he will be sending a delegation of negotiators to Doha to begin talks.